Stars Acquire DellaSalla from Omaha

November 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







General manager Nick Fabrizio announced on Saturday that the Lincoln Stars have acquired forward Drew DellaSalla from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2025 USHL Phase II Draft.

DellaSalla, 18, is in his second season in the USHL and accrued two assists in 13 games with Omaha this season after recording 24 points (7+17) in 57 games last season. Originally drafted by Youngstown in 2022, DellaSalla recorded a hat trick in his third game with Omaha on Oct. 20, 2023 vs. Dubuque. DellaSalla played his prep hockey at Brunswick School in Connecticut, recording 44 points (13+31) in 31 games in 2022-23 and 32 points (7+25) in 30 games in 2021-22.

The New York City native joins the Stars prior to Saturday night's Military Appreciation Night game vs. Fargo at 6:05. Lincoln will be sporting military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the BMW of Lincoln North Zone stage after the game with proceeds benefiting Herostock. Fans not bidding in the jersey auction can participate in a postgame skate on the ice. Tickets are available at at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.