Stars Win Streak Stretches to Five with Comeback Victory over College Park

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (13-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (12-9) (Atlanta Hawks affiliate), 130-117, Wednesday evening at the Maverik Center, sweeping their visiting opponent in the two-game series.

Salt Lake City was led by NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas, who netted a team-high 32 points (10-of-19 FG) to go with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Thomas was supported by Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who finished the night with a double-double, netting 28 points (9-of-21 FG) and dishing out a team-high 10 assists, while grabbing six boards. Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe led the team in rebounding for the 30th time this season, grabbing an impressive 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, "Big O" also earned his 27 th double-double of the season, adding 16 points (6-of-8 FG) to his stat line.

Salt Lake City opened the contest with a ten-point (4-of-6 FG) quarter from Jazz two-way forward Micah Potter. Despite the Jazz two-way's impressive offensive output, the team would find themselves down entering the second as the Skyhawks rattled off their best three-point shooting quarter in franchise history to the tune of 11 made triples, a whopping 78.6% of their attempts. The Stars entered the second trailing 42-36.

The Skyhawks would continue their sharp shooting from beyond the arc in the second, finishing the half with 17 made triples, the most in a half in franchise history. Despite their opponent's impressive shooting effort, Salt Lake City kept themselves in the game, cutting the Skyhawks lead down to only four points, 57-53, after a layup from Dane Goodwin with 5:18 remaining in the half. A buzzer-beating shot from Potter would move the Stars within seven, 74-67, entering the half.

After the break, the Stars began to author their comeback, tying the game late in the third quarter after a three from guard Max Abmas moved the score to 91-91. The Skyhawks would outscore the Stars 8-2 in the final minute-and-a-half of the quarter, as Salt Lake City entered the fourth trailing 99-93.

The Stars comeback continued in the final frame, eventually taking a 102-101 lead on a three from Thomas, giving the team their first advantage since the contest's opening minutes. An 11-2 scoring run would follow, expanding the Stars lead to nine points (119-110) midway through the final frame. With all cylinders firing on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court, the Stars would close the game with some of their best basketball of the season, turning a once 15-point deficit into a 13-point, 130-117, overall victory.

The Skyhawks were led by forward Kevon Harris who led the team with 25 points (9-of-19 FG) and nine rebounds. Two-way forward Daeqwon Plowden finished the game with 23 points (7-of-15 FG) and five made triples.

The Stars will stay at home and face the South Bay Lakers again on Friday, Feb. 28th for their last West Valley City Night of the season. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive FREE WVC edition jerseys. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com and JAZZ+.

