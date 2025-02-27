Spurs Outlast Nets, 124-121

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (15-6) beat the Long Island Nets (10-11), 124-121, on Thursday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Jamaree Bouyea followed with 27 points, while Osayi Osifo recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Long Island took a 10-point lead in the first quarter, 36-26. Austin responded in the second period, shooting 70.8% from the field to cut the deficit seven at halftime, 70-63. Tyson Etienne led the Nets with 24 first-half points while Bouyea paced the Spurs with 16. Flynn scored 19 points in the third quarter alone to help Austin close the gap to six heading into the final frame, 104-98. The Silver and Black held Long Island to 17 points in the fourth frame while scoring 26 of their own to complete the comeback and secure the win.

Etienne led the Nets with 34 points, while Terry Roberts registered a double-double with 17 points and 13 assists. Kendall Brown added 16 points for Long Island.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Blue in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. CT at the Sames Auto Arena. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.