Robert Baker to Sign with EuroLeague Club

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic forward Robert Baker has agreed to sign with EuroLeague club ALBA Berlin, general manager Kevin Tiller announced today. The signing comes after Baker recently played for USA Basketball during the 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers last week.

Baker (6'10", 205, 06/28/1998) played college basketball at Harvard, appearing in 99 games (started 39) from 2016-20. He averaged 4.5 ppg. and 3.6 rpg. in 14.9 minpg.

After going undrafted, Baker played in 14 games (12 starts) with BK Iskra Svit in Slovakia in 2020-21. He averaged 14.1 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 1.7 bpg. and 1.2 spg. in 29.7 minpg.

Baker's NBA G League career started with the Stockton Kings in the 2021-22 season. He then played his first stint with the Magic in 2022-23 before joining the College Park Skyhawks in 2023-24. Baker rejoined the Magic this season and has played in 32 games (21 starts) and averaged 10.4 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 21.5 minpg.

On Dec. 20, 2024, Baker was named the first President of the Next Gen Basketball Players Union. During the season, Baker also set the Osceola Magic All-Time career record for blocks at 77.

Osceola will visit the Iowa Wolves on Fri. Feb. 28 at Wells Fargo Arena. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Tubi.

The Magic's next home game will be Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The Magic will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock upon entry. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

