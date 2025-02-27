Birmingham Squadron Conclude Road Trip with Loss at Windy City

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Windy City Bulls, 102-100, Thursday night in Hoffman Estates, Ill., concluding a four-game road stretch.

Birmingham (7-15) trailed 102-96 with 46 seconds left, but pulled to within two at 102-100 on three free throws by Lester Quinones. Down two with the ball with 11 seconds remaining, the Squadron were turned away by the Bulls (9-15) defense.

All five Squadron starters scored in double figures, as Izaiah Brockington led the way for the visitors with 24 points. Quinones and Josh Oduro each tallied 19 points, while Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 and Jalen Crutcher notched a 10-point performance.

Both Oduro (12) and Quinones (10) hauled in double-figure rebounds on the night.

Jordan Hall's 23 points paced the homestanding Bulls and David Muoka's 12 rebounds were the most of any Bulls player.

The Squadron's next home game is set for Sunday, March 2 against the Delaware Blue Coats at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The team will celebrate Mardi Gras Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Mardi Gras Pelicans plush hats.

Sunday's game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

