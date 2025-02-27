Hustle Tip-Off Road Trip with Loss to Stockton

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (10-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, tipped off a threegame road trip with a 120-108 loss to the Stockton Kings (15-7).

Armando Bacot paced Memphis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Steward scored 16 points. Cam Spencer totaled 15 points. Mãozinha Pereira added 13 points off the bench. Yuki Kawamura registered 11 points, five rebounds and 16 assists.

On assignment from Sacramento, Devin Carter led Stockton with 34 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Jones tallied 24 points and eight rebounds. Jon Elmore contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Terry Taylor totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Stockton used an 18-0 first half run to take a double-digit lead and led by as many as 23 in the game.

The Hustle scored 28 points off turnovers. Stockton outrebounded Memphis 59-44. Memphis assisted on 29 of 41 field goals.

The Hustle road trip continues as the team takes on the Warriors in Santa Cruz for a back-to-back set starting Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. CT at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.