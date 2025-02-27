Skyforce Sweeps Legends 125-107 in Sixth-Straight Home Victory

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce routed the Texas Legends 125-107 on Thursday evening to take a season-high sixth-straight victory at the Sanford Pentagon.

Malik Williams led Sioux Falls (12-11) with 25 points on 10-20 FGA, 14 rebounds and four blocks. He posted his third-straight game of 24-plus points and 10-plus rebounds and 12th double-double in the last 16 games. Nassir Little added 24 points on 10-17 FGA, nine rebounds and a season-high seven assists.

The Skyforce jumped out to a 35-29 lead after the first 12 minutes behind a season tying seven three-point makes on 77.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jazian Gortman paced Texas (7-14) with 16 of his 24 points in the first half. Sioux Falls dominated the paint 20-10 in the frame to take a 59-55 lead to intermission.

The Legends outscored the Force 13-2 on fast break points in the third frame but still trailed 94-85 to the final 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls capitalized eight second chance points and outscored Texas by nine points to secure its third-straight victory.

Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher had 17 points on 5-12 FGA, six rebounds and four assists, while fellow two-way Isaiah Stevens added 13 points and seven assists in his first game back from injury since Jan. 24th. HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson posted his eighth double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Alondes Williams secured 17 points, eight rebounds and a game-high plus-24 plus-minus.

Gortman finished with 24 points to lead the Legends, while Zhaire Smith had 17 points off the bench to round out top performers.

Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Stockton Kings (15-7), with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST. Texas hosts Long Island (10-12) on Saturday, as well.

