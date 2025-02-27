Timberwolves Sign Bones Hyland to Two-Way Contract

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Bones Hyland to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Hyland, 6-2, has seen action in 20 games this season for the LA Clippers, averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 11.1 minutes per game. On Dec. 8 vs. Houston, he scored a season-high 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-10 from three and four assists.

In four seasons in the NBA, with the Denver Nuggets and Clippers, Hyland holds career averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists throughout 182 games (10 starts). He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2021-22 after averaging 10.1 points on 40.3% shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19.0 minutes per game.

The Wilmington, Del. native, has seen action in 13 postseason matchups during three trips to the playoffs. He holds playoff career averages of 7.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13.9 minutes per game.

Hyland was selected by the Nuggets with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

