Legends Drop Second Straight to Sioux Falls Skyforce
February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Texas Legends (7-14) wrapped up their two-game series against the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-11) on Wednesday night but were unable to split the road trip, falling 125-107 at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Legends started strong, keeping pace with the Skyforce in a high-scoring first half. Jazian Gortman led the offensive charge, distributing 13 assists while adding 24 points to his stat line. Max Fiedler continued to be a force on the boards, pulling down 16 rebounds while contributing 14 points. Jarod Lucas finished with 15 points, knocking down four three-pointers and adding five assists, while Teafale Lenard Jr. added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Zhaire Smith made his debut with the Legends, immediately making an impact with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Despite the balanced scoring, Texas struggled to contain Sioux Falls in the paint and on the glass, where the Skyforce held a strong rebounding advantage. Sioux Falls pulled ahead in the third quarter behind a collective scoring effort, led by Malik Williams with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Nassir Little led Sioux Falls with 24 points, while Alondes Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
The Legends will return home for back-to-back matchups against the Long Island Nets on Saturday, March 1, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM CT at Comerica Center.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
