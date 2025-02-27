Timberwolves Sign Jaylen Clark

February 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Jaylen Clark. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Clark, 6-5, has appeared in 17 games (three starts) for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 5.1 points on 45.5% shooting, including 42.9% from deep, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.7 minutes per game. In the Timberwolves 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, Clark finished with a season-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three, marking his first career game with 15+ points. He became the first rookie in franchise history to knock down four or more threes in a game since Anthony Edwards had five three-pointers vs. Dallas on May 16, 2021.

The Riverside, Calif. native has appeared in 20 total NBA G League games this season with the Iowa Wolves (all starts), owning averages of 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. Clark led Iowa against Santa Cruz on Jan. 4 with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, knocking down a season-high six three pointers, dishing out seven assists and coming away with a game-high five steals.

The UCLA product was selected by the Wolves with the 53rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and missed the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehabilitation. During his three years at UCLA, Clark was named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, 2022-23 NABC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the school's first defensive player of the year winner since Russell Westbrook in 2007-08.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.