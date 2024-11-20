Stars' Strong Start Erased in Loss at Rockford

November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Rockford IceHogs get one by the Texas Stars

(Texas Stars, Credit: Kristin Ostrowski / Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs get one by the Texas Stars(Texas Stars, Credit: Kristin Ostrowski / Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored twice in the first period but ultimately lost 5-2 to the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday night at the BMO Center.

The Stars struck first when Justin Hryckowian banked the puck off the glove side post and in for his fifth goal of the year at 9:33 of the opening period. Rockford retaliated at 10:43 with a power play goal from Frank Nazar to tie the game. Texas quickly responded 24 seconds later when Hryckowian found Antonio Stranges in the slot from the corner and Stranges dumped the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Stranges now has a five-game point streak, and Hryckowian leads the team with 15 points.

Rockford had a trio of goals in the second to tie the game and then gain the lead. Nazar scored his second goal of the night at 13:34 to tie the game 2-2. Colton Dach then tipped in the puck off a rebound at 16:32 to give Rockford their first lead of the night. Dach scored again 50 seconds later to give the IceHogs an insurance goal heading into the final frame.

Marcel Marcel tacked on a final goal for Rockford at 17:42, scoring into an empty net to seal Rockford's 5-2 win.

Magnus Hellberg picked up his second loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. Hellberg made 22 saves and allowed four goals. Mitchell Weeks earned the win for Rockford and made 31 saves on 33 shots.

The Stars will return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this weekend for two more games against the IceHogs, starting Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story



Rockford IceHogs get one by the Texas Stars

(Kristin Ostrowski / Rockford IceHogs)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.