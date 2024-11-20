Dach, Nazar Power IceHogs Past Stars 5-2

November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs stormed past the Texas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night inside the BMO Center. Forwards Colton Dach and Frank Nazar each scored two goals to propel the Hogs.

The Stars opened the scoring halfway through the first period when they caught the IceHogs trying to change behind the play. Justin Hryckowian settled a rolling puck and snapped it past Mitchell Weeks.

Frank Nazar responded just over a minute later tying the game 1-1 with a power play strike from the top of the near circle. Just 20 seconds after the Rockford strike, Texas regained the lead 2-1 with a one-time effort from Antonio Stranges.

Nazar tied the game for the second time with 6:26 left in the middle period. The rookie gathered in an excellent Landon Slaggert cross-crease pass and elevated his shot up over Magnus Hellberg.

With the game tied at 2-2, Slaggert pounced on the puck in the offensive zone and drove to the net, creating a rebound for Colton Dach to blast home. Just 50 seconds later, Dach was led in off a sizzling feed from Kevin Korchinski and snuck in on a breakaway for the 4-2 lead.

In the 3rd period, Mitchell Weeks, shut the door on any Stars comeback and finished with 31 saves. Marcel Marcel scored his first AHL goal, pushing the puck into the empty Texas net to finish up a 5-2 win.

Rockford next travels south for its first trip to Texas. The IceHogs and Stars drop the puck Friday, November 22nd at 7:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway Click here for tickets.

