Utah Hockey Club Recalls Roadrunners Goalie Jaxson Stauber

Tucson, Arizona - The Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been recalled to the Utah Hockey Club for his first NHL call-up since the 2022-23 regular season. Stauber becomes the third Roadrunners player to be recalled to Utah this season after rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was sent up on October 23.

With Stauber going to Utah, the Tucson Roadrunners announced that goalie Dylan Wells has been recalled to the Roadrunners from its ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans.

The 25-year-old has made seven starts through Tucson's first 13 games of the season, posting a 5-2 record, 2.29 goals against average (GAA), and .930 save percentage (SV%). He is top-10 in the AHL in wins (tied for eighth) and save percentage (eighth) and 13th in goals against.

In his most recent outing, Stauber notched his fifth win of the year in Tucson's 2-1 victory over Henderson on Saturday. His one goal against and .963 SV% in the game were both season highs among Roadrunners goalies. The third-year goaltender also leads the team with the most saves in a game (41) and period (19).

Stauber signed a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on July 5 after spending the first two seasons of his professional career with the Chicago Blackhawks and its AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. He played in 31 games for Rockford last season, going 18-8-3-2 with a 2.85 goals GAA, .902 SV%, and two shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound left-handed catcher also led all AHL goalies in scoring with one goal and five assists.

In 2022-23, Stauber went 5-1 in six games with the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying a 2.81 GAA and a .911 SV%. He also went 6-8-0-0 with a 3.32 GAA and a .894 SV% in 17 games with Rockford. Over his AHL career, the Wayzata, Minnesota native has a 29-18-3-2 record, 2.91 GAA, and .904 SV% in 55 games.

Before turning pro, Stauber played two seasons of college hockey at Providence from 2020-22. He played 60 games for the Friars, going 32-21-7-8 with eight shutouts, while posting a 2.15 GAA and .919 SV%.

Wells arrives in Tucson from Texas and will fill Stauber's spot in the goalie rotation. The 26-year-old set AHL career highs in games played (18) and wins (10) with the Roadrunners last season. He tallied a 10-5-3-1 record, 3.28 GAA, and .898 SV% with Tucson in 2023-24 and signed a one-year AHL contract with the Roadrunners this Summer for the 2024-25 season.

In six games with the Americans this season, Wells has a 4-2 record with a 4.13 GAA and .900 SV%.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Wells played four seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL and has split time between the ECHL and AHL over the first seven seasons of his professional career.

Wells has a 26-23-6-2 record, 3.20 GAA, and .898 SV% in 60 AHL games. In 91 ECHL games, he has a 46-35-4-5 record with a 3.61 GAA and .854 SV%.

He spent his first two AHL seasons with the Bakersfield Condors from 2018-20, before playing the next four years with four different organizations (Chicago Wolves, Texas Stars, Rockford, and Tucson).

Wells was teammates with Stauber in Rockford in 2022-23 and also received a call-up to the Blackhawks that season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 5, 2022 against the Winnipeg Jets. In his lone NHL game, the St. Catharines, Ontario native made 13 saves and allowed one goal for a .923 SV%.

