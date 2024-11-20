Ivan Miroshnichenko Recalled by Washington Capitals

November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been recalled from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Miroshnichenko, 20, has scored 14 points (7g, 7a) in 16 games with Hershey this season. He ranks second on the team in scoring and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals with three.

Last year Miroshnichenko logged 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 games to lead all Hershey rookies in scoring. In the playoffs, he tied for second on the club with seven goals and collected 12 points as Hershey won the 2024 Calder Cup.

With the Capitals last season, Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games, scoring six points (2g, 4a). He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on Apr. 26 versus the New York Rangers.

Miroshnichenko was Washington's first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Toronto Marlies tonight at 7 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey returns home to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.