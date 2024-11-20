Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica to Host 12th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica

UTICA, New York - The Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford, and Subaru of Utica are once again teaming up to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Utica area. On Monday, November 25th at 1 pm, 200 Thanksgiving dinners-including turkeys and canned vegetables-will be donated to the Rescue Mission of Utica. This initiative is made possible through generous support from local market Chanatry's.

Every year since 2013, Rob Esche, The Save of the Day Foundation and the Utica Comets organization have provided hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need, said Ernie Talerico Director of Operations for the Rescue Mission. We are so grateful to have the Comets join us again this year in helping to provide Thanksgiving dinner to our families. It means so much to our staff and guests to see them take time out of their busy schedules to give back to our community.

Our team takes pride in carrying on this meaningful tradition with the Rescue Mission each holiday season, added Comets President Robert Esche. For 12 years, players and staff have embraced this opportunity to give back and provide a holiday meal to those who need it most.

The meals will be delivered by Utica Comets players, coaches, and staff, underscoring the organization's ongoing dedication to supporting community members during the holiday season.

Since 1980, the Rescue Mission has remained committed to meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those seeking assistance. Operating 24/7, the Mission provides invaluable support to families, ensuring they have a warm meal and holiday cheer throughout the year.

