Blackhawks Assign Commesso to Rockford
November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
In turn, the IceHogs have assigned goaltender Ben Gaudreau to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Rockford next travels south for its first trip to Texas. The IceHogs and Stars drop the puck Friday, November 22nd at 7:00pm CT.
Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway Click here for tickets.
