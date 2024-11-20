Condors Home for Two this Weekend
November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Kick off the holiday week with the Condors this Friday and Sunday!
Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with $5 Knit Caps! Enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and NUTRL from doors open through the end of the first intermission. PLUS, at this game only, purchase Condors 'Ugly Sweater' Knit Caps for just $5 (two per ticket). Presented by 98.5 The Fox and American Business Machines.
Sunday is a special matinee Skate with the Team and a 2 p.m. start time. After the game, bring your skates and hit the ice with the team, grabbing pictures and autographs! If you do not have skates, there is a limited $5 rental (Condors365 Members get rentals for free). Presented by Outlaw Radio 103.7 and Dignity Health.
