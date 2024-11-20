Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 7 p.m.

November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears begin a stretch of four straight games against North Division opponents tonight as the club makes its lone visit of the regular season to Toronto, where it will face the Marlies.

Hershey Bears (11-4-1-0) at Toronto Marlies (8-1-2-2)

Nov. 20, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Alex Lepkowski (44), Koletrane Wilson (18)

Linespersons: Dylan Blujus (70), Spencer Knox (66)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears began their road trip on Saturday with a 6-3 win at Lehigh Valley, taking 1-0 and 3-1 leads against the Phantoms before pulling away with three additional goals in the final half of the third period to take the game. Zac Funk recorded a goal and an assist for his first pro points, and Ethan Bear broke a 3-3 tie for his second game-winning goal of the season, while Hunter Shepard made 24 saves for his league-leading ninth win of the season. Toronto is coming off a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Rochester Americans that saw Nick Abruzzese score in the first period and Alex Nylander score an unassisted game-winner just 35 seconds into overtime to give Toronto a 2-1 win, while Artur Akhtyamov made 30 saves in the victory.

NELSON TO COACH 1,000TH GAME:

Head coach Todd Nelson is slated to work his 1,000th regular-season game as a head coach tonight. Through 999 games as a head coach, Nelson has spent 721 games in the American Hockey League (160 with Hershey), 232 in the now-defunct United Hockey League, and 46 in the National Hockey League with the Edmonton Oilers. His all-time coaching record is 583-306-110 (.639).

HITTING UP HOGTOWN:

Tonight's game marks the only visit of the season to Toronto for Hershey. Last season the Bears went 2-0-0-0 against the Marlies, with both games decided in overtime, as Joe Snively netted the winner in a 4-3 victory at home on Jan. 28, and Garrett Roe lifted Hershey to a 3-2 victory on Feb. 17 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Bears are a lifetime 16-9-2-2 against the Marlies since the franchise relocated to Toronto in the 2005-06 season and have won six of their last eight at Toronto. Marlies forward Alex Nylander previously terrorized the Bears as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, including scoring the series-clinching overtime winner to eliminate Hershey in the opening round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

RING AROUND THE ROESY:

Forward Garrett Roe has been an effective presence in the lineup for the Bears despite limited action. The veteran's three goals on seven shots (42.9%) is tied for second in the AHL in shooting percentage among qualified skaters. Hershey has posted a 7-1-0-0 record with Roe in the lineup and a 4-0-0-0 record when he has gotten on the scoresheet.

CRUIKSHANK GETS THE CALL:

The Bears announced yesterday the recall of forward Grant Cruikshank from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Hershey announced the signing of Cruikshank, 26, to an AHL contract in mid-July after splitting his first full pro season between the Toronto Marlies and the now-defunct Newfoundland Growlers in 2023-24. Cruikshank scored his lone AHL goal with Toronto on Jan. 14, 2024 at Belleville. The forward joined the Chocolate and White in time to practice with the club yesterday afternoon. Cruikshank was previously teammates with Bears defenseman Nicky Leivermann with the BCHL's Penticton Vees in 2017-18.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank is second in the AHL with 11 goals and is tied for 13th in overall scoring with 15 points...Brennan Saulnier leads the Eastern Conference with four major penalties for fighting...Pierrick Dubé is second in the league with 53 shots on goal...Ethan Bear leads all skaters in plus-minus at +14...Hunter Shepard is tied for the league lead with nine wins and ranks fourth with 280 saves...Matt Strome is three games away from his 100th as a Bear...Alex Limoges is three assists away from his 100th AHL helper...The Bears lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 20, 1965 - Pete Conacher and Wayne Rivers each tallied hat tricks for the Bears in an 8-2 romp over the Baltimore Clippers in front of 7,057 at Hershey Sports Arena. For Rivers, it was his second hat trick in four days after scoring three times on Nov. 17 against the Springfield Indians in a 5-3 victory.

