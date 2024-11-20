Game Day Preview - CGY at SD
November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Here for a good time, not a long time.
The Wranglers touch down in San Diego to face off against the Gulls tonight at 8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.
The Matchup
The Wranglers collected three points in their recent double-header against the San Jose Barracuda.
Calgary sits atop the AHL with 25 points.
Meanwhile, the Gulls come into tonight's game on the heels of a 8-7 shootout loss to the Bakersfield Condors. They sit ninth in the Pacific Division.
San Diego will be eager to turn things around, especially after their competitive performance the last time these two teams met at the Saddledome, where the Wranglers took both games in a back-to-back series.
However, the Gulls made the Wranglers work for it, especially in the opening tilt, where the Gulls were arguably the stronger playing team in the first two periods but the Wranglers clawed their way back to finish 4-3.
After finding their momentum, the Wranglers dominated game two to take the deserved 6-2 win.
Players to Watch
David Silye has had a strong start this road trip, notching two goals and three points in the past two games.
On the Gulls side, top performers Jansen Harkins and rookie Sam Colangelo are both listed as inactive, leaving San Diego without two of their top offensive weapons.
This puts even more pressure on Ryan Carpenter, the Gulls third-leading scorer, to step up and find ways to generate offence for his team.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
