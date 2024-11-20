Morning Skate Report: November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After splitting their series against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Henderson Silver Knights will look to secure a victory against the Ontario Reign at Lee's Family Forum. The Silver Knights will also celebrate their first "Cheers & Beers" night, featuring $2 beers, $30 mystery tickets, and their House Henderson jerseys. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

The Silver Knights will aim to build some momentum over their three-game homestand after splitting series against the Calgary Wranglers and Tucson Roadrunners. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg is also on the cusp of an AHL milestone, looking for his 100th career point.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 1-2-0 against the Reign this season and 0-1-0 against the Reign at home. Ontario swept their most recent matchup, a home-and-home on the first weekend of November.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

After a slow start to the season, the Reign now sit seventh in the Pacific Division, the final playoff spot, with 12 points in the standings. Forward Glenn Gadwin leads Ontario in scoring with 14 points (6G, 8A) in 13 games. He heads into this evening's game on a three game point streak, with six points (4G, 2A) over that span.

KEYS TO THE GAME

RonStoppable: Jonas Rondbjerg has three points in his last three games with a goal and two assists, and he now sits at 99 points for his AHL career. Rondbjerg is the Silver Knights' all-time franchise leader with 188 games played. He ranks fourth in franchise history in goals (44), third in assists (55), and third in points.

Adding Up - Calen Addison picked up an assist on Saturday, giving him a goal and eight points in eight games this season. He is one of nine defensemen (min. 5 games) averaging a point per game or better.

