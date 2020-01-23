Stars Shutout the IceHogs in 1-0 Victory

January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars celebrate against the Rockford IceHogs

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs) Texas Stars celebrate against the Rockford IceHogs(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Rockford IceHogs 1-0 on Wednesday night. Landon Bow recorded his first shutout of the season while Riley Tufte scored the game winner and the first professional goal of his career.

Oula Palve created two chances early in the contest for Texas, one coming from a two on one opportunity and the other coming off a steal near the IceHog blueline, though neither found the back of the net. Texas got two opportunities on the man advantage in the first period and held the IceHogs on a late power play as well. Bow was stellar in the penalty kill, making several saves across the two minute advantage to keep the game in a deadlock at the intermission.

About five minutes into the second period, Tye Felhaber created a turnover as the IceHogs were trying to escape the zone, Tufte picked it up the loose puck above the left circle, skated in. The rookie put a backhand through the crease five-hole for his first goal in the AHL and his first professional tally. Despite two opportunities on the power play the IceHogs could not find the equalizer as Texas was exceptional on the penalty kill through the night, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 outing.

In the final period, the IceHogs pushed to even the score at one with a game-high 11 shots, but were unable to put an equalizer in the back of the net. The IceHogs gave their final push with 2:20 remaining in the period as Matt Tomkins headed to the bench to add an extra attacker. Despite numerous opportunities and chances around the net Bow stood tall in the crease and hung on for the shutout victory.

Bow's win was his first shutout of the season and third of his career, stopping all 29 shots he faced. On the opposite side, Tomkins took the loss stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Texas returns home to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night to face the Chicago Wolves in back-to-back nights. Puck drop on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 starts at 7 p.m.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Riley Tufte (TEX)

Matt Tomkins (RFD)

Landon Bow (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.