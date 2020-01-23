Condors Bouchard Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Evan Bouchard has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, Calif. Benson replaces Tucson's Lane Pederson, who will be unavailable for the event.

BOUCHARD

20 years old, drafted in the first round (#10) of the 2018 NHL Draft

Currently leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 24 points (7g-17a) in 40 games

Leads all rookie d-men with seven goals

Second among rookie d-men in scoring

Among all AHL d-men, ranks 11th in scoring

CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTIONS

2020 - Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard

2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018 - Ty Rattie

2017 - Taylor Beck, Jordan Oesterle

2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.