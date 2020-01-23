Condors Bouchard Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that D Evan Bouchard has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26 and 27 in Ontario, Calif. Benson replaces Tucson's Lane Pederson, who will be unavailable for the event.
BOUCHARD
20 years old, drafted in the first round (#10) of the 2018 NHL Draft
Currently leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 24 points (7g-17a) in 40 games
Leads all rookie d-men with seven goals
Second among rookie d-men in scoring
Among all AHL d-men, ranks 11th in scoring
CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC SELECTIONS
2020 - Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard
2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody
2018 - Ty Rattie
2017 - Taylor Beck, Jordan Oesterle
2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt
