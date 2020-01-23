Condors Shut Down San Jose, 5-0
January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-18-5; 39pts) led wire-to-wire in 5-0 shutout victory over the San Jose Barracuda (14-20-3; 31pts) on Wednesday. G Stuart Skinner stopped all 35 for his first AHL shutout. With the win, the Condors move two points back of a playoff spot with a game in hand.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Cameron Hebig (2nd) deked around the netminder off a cross-ice pass; Assists: Malone, Bouchard; Time of goal: 7:23; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 11
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (9th) redirected a shot pass at the low slot; Assists: Benning, Currie; Time of goal: 11:54; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 12
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (8th) finished off a two-on-one; Assist: Peluso; Time of goal: 8:14; BAK leads, 3-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Kirill Maksimov (4th) empty-netter; Assist: Esposito; BAK leads, 4-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Anthony Peluso (2nd) banked it in off the goaltender
SHOTS: BAK- 17, SJ - 12
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Skinner (BAK) 2. Hebig (BAK) 3. Benson (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; SJ - 35
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (13-10-3; 29/32) ; SJ - Korenar (L, 20:00; 6/7)
G Stuart Skinner recorded his first professional shutout
LW Joe Gambardella had a two point night (1g-1a)
D Matthew Benning notched an assist in his second game with the team
Bakersfield is 4-3-0 against San Jose and will host four of the final five games of the season series
LW Tyler Benson now has nine points (4g-5a) in seven games against San Jose
Bakersfield is in Tucson on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Dmitri Samorukov
