Condors Shut Down San Jose, 5-0

January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-18-5; 39pts) led wire-to-wire in 5-0 shutout victory over the San Jose Barracuda (14-20-3; 31pts) on Wednesday. G Stuart Skinner stopped all 35 for his first AHL shutout. With the win, the Condors move two points back of a playoff spot with a game in hand.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Cameron Hebig (2nd) deked around the netminder off a cross-ice pass; Assists: Malone, Bouchard; Time of goal: 7:23; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 11

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (9th) redirected a shot pass at the low slot; Assists: Benning, Currie; Time of goal: 11:54; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 12

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (8th) finished off a two-on-one; Assist: Peluso; Time of goal: 8:14; BAK leads, 3-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Kirill Maksimov (4th) empty-netter; Assist: Esposito; BAK leads, 4-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Anthony Peluso (2nd) banked it in off the goaltender

SHOTS: BAK- 17, SJ - 12

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Skinner (BAK) 2. Hebig (BAK) 3. Benson (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34; SJ - 35

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (13-10-3; 29/32) ; SJ - Korenar (L, 20:00; 6/7)

G Stuart Skinner recorded his first professional shutout

LW Joe Gambardella had a two point night (1g-1a)

D Matthew Benning notched an assist in his second game with the team

Bakersfield is 4-3-0 against San Jose and will host four of the final five games of the season series

LW Tyler Benson now has nine points (4g-5a) in seven games against San Jose

Bakersfield is in Tucson on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Dmitri Samorukov

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.