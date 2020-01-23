Jets Reassign Three Players to the Manitoba Moose

January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned defencemen Nelson Nogier and Cameron Schilling and forward Kristian Vesalainen to the Manitoba Moose.

Nogier, 23, has played 42 games for the Moose this season and recorded six assists and 26 penalty minutes. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. played the 11th game of his NHL career on Dec. 4/18, his first action in the league since April of 2017 and he also played 74 games for the Moose in 2018-19 and recorded nine points (1G, 8A) and 48 PIMs.

Schilling, 31, has played 40 games for the Moose this season and has 19 points (5G, 14A) and 12 penalty minutes. The native of Carmel, Ind. made four appearances for the Jets in 2018-19 and he recorded his first NHL point (an assist) on Nov. 29, 2018 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Schilling has played 10 NHL games for Winnipeg and the Washington Capitals in his nine pro seasons and he has played 530 AHL games for Manitoba, Rockford, Ontario, and Hershey and recorded 178 points (43G, 135A) and 383 PIMs.

Vesalainen, 20, has played 44 games for the Moose this season and recorded 22 points (9G, 13A) and 10 penalty minutes. The Helsinki, Finland native made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2018-19 and posted his first assist in his first game against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4/18. Vesalainen also played 31 games in 2018-19 for the KHL's Jokerit Helsinki and had 17 points (6G, 11A) and he also saw action in 22 games for the Moose and recorded 13 points (4G, 9A).

