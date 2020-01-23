Kings Assign Blake Lizotte to Reign
January 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Blake Lizotte to Ontario.
Lizotte, 22, has played in 45 games for the Kings this season. He has 15 points including four goals. The 5-7, 172-pounder from Lindstrom, Minnesota made his NHL debut last season with the Kings appearing in one game. The St. Cloud State product has not played in the American Hockey League since signing with the Kings as a free agent last April.
