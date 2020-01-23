Barracuda Blanked 5-0 by Bako

The San Jose Barracuda (14-21-1-2) wrapped up their three-game road trip on Wednesday in Bakersfield at the Mechanics Bank Arena and were handed a 5-0 loss by the Condors (17-18-4-1) (Edmonton Oilers), ending their three-game point streak.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (8-14-2) left the game due to injury after 20 minutes, allowing one goal on seven shots, taking the loss

Zachary Sawchenko (3-1-1) came into the game to start the second and gave up three goals on 26 shots

Stuart Skinner (10-13-3) made 35 saves to earn his first AHL shutout in 35 games

Tyler Benson (9) snapped his eight-game goalless drought and now has four goals against the Barracuda on the season after his tally on Wednesday

Cameron Hebig (2) netted the game-winner with his second goal of the season in the first period

Noah Gregor led all Barracuda skaters with five shots on net

Joachim Blichfeld returned to the Barracuda lineup after missing the last three games on recall with the Sharks and recorded two shots on net and a pair of penalty minutes

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Bakersfield 1 1 3 5

San Jose 0 0 0 0

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 34 0 3 6

San Jose 35 0 3 6

