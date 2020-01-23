T-Birds Unveil "Check Yo'Self" Anti-Bullying Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Thursday the establishment of a new community program aimed at bullying prevention, titled the Check Yo'Self Initiative.

The Springfield Thunderbirds Check Yo'Self Initiative encourages schools to take a stand against bullying through simple acts of kindness. Schools will receive a visit from the T-Birds & Shriners Hospitals for Children for a school assembly. Shriner's patients will share their personal stories about bullying and the Thunderbirds will teach students about the C.H.E.C.K. system and its rewards:

Consider the other person's feelings.

Help them, don't hurt them.

Evaluate the situation.

Change your approach

Kindness is key.

Each school will be encouraged to write their own anti-bullying pledge. Throughout the year students will have the opportunity to earn points for positivity and good habits. Once a student reaches five positivity points, they will earn a free game ticket.

"Having players make a positive impact in our community is one of the main priorities of our organization outside of on-the-ice success," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Working with our partners at the Shriners Hospitals for Children on this anti-bullying initiative makes too much sense for us, and working on a program to curb bullying in the greater Springfield area is something that we all feel strongly about. Though our sport can be rough at times, there is always a respect for the opponent and we feel that teaching kids the value of sportsmanship and teamwork, not just on the ice but in everyday life, is a great way for our team to help spread a message of positivity within our community."

"We are proud to partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds to empower all kids to be anti-bullying advocates in their communities and schools," said Jennifer Tross, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children. "The Check Yo' Self initiative will enable classmates to work together to look beyond one another's differences and see the ability in everyone."

Schools can register to take part in the Check Yo'Self initiative.

