Monsters Announce 12th Annual Tip-A-Monster to Take Place March 3rd

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to present their 12th annual Tip-A-Monster Charity Event on Tuesday, March 3rd starting at 6:30 p.m. located at Windows on the River, on the east bank of The Flats. Tip-A-Monster is an annual fundraiser for the Monsters Community Foundation which aims to support initiatives throughout Northeast Ohio that impact education, youth hockey, health and wellness, as well as basic needs.

Cleveland Monsters players will begin the night serving dinner to those in attendance before joining the guests for part of the evening at their tables. Following dinner, guests will have a chance to mingle with the team and help raise money for the Monsters Community Foundation through monetary donations to the players of their choice.

Fans can donate to Monsters players for a variety of things ranging from autographs, to painting a player's face, to having them wear a costume for the night. A silent auction will also run throughout the event with items to bid on like fan experiences, Monsters memoribilia and prize packages donated by local community partners.

"Tip-A-Monster has always been a unique event and a special way to bring fans and players together to help raise money for our Monsters Community Foundation which supports organizations across Northeast Ohio," said Monsters President & COO Mike Ostrowski. "With over $15,000 raised at last year's event, we are excited to once again bring back Tip-A-Monster to see the creative participation and amazing results from our great fans."

The cost of the event is $50 per plate for adults and $25 per plate for children 12 and under with soda and water included as well as a cash bar for beer, wine and cocktails. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information regarding the event at Clevelandmonsters.com/tam.

