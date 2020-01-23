Adam Huska, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Maine of ECHL

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Adam Huska from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and that the Wolf Pack has loaned forward to Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Mariners.

Huska, a rookie out of the University of Connecticut, has seen action in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season, going 8-5-5 with a 2.96 goals-against average and an 89.7% save percentage. The 22-year-old Zvolen, Slovakia native was a seventh-round selection (184th overall) by the Rangers in 2015.

Zerter-Gossage, who is in his first full year of pro hockey after four seasons at Harvard University, has two goals and one assist for three points in 23 games with the Wolf Pack. In six ECHL games earlier this year with the Mariners, Zerter-Gossage, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 17, 2019, had three assists and four penalty minutes.

