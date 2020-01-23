See All February Games for Just $49

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are offering a special February ticket package where fans can attend all seven February games for just $49. The February offer is available on a limited basis and will offer fans the flexibility of sitting in different seat locations throughout the month.

With the promotion, fans will receive a seat in a new location for each matchup and are guaranteed an evening in a suite for the IceHogs' game against the San Antonio Rampage on Feb. 21. Fans can purchase up to four seats per package at $49 per seat. To get the February deal, contact the IceHogs front office by calling (815) 986-6465 or by emailing ticketservices@icehogs.com.

For the suite night on Feb. 21, snacks and beverages will be served, and fans will have an opportunity to learn about the benefits of IceHogs ticket packages for the 2020-21 season.

The month of February features some of the IceHogs' most anticipated promotions, such as Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night, Blackhawks Night, Sock Monkey Bobblehead Giveaway Night and Collin Delia Bobblehead Giveaway Night. With the purchase, fans will receive tickets to the following games:

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee Admirals: Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night presented by Dental Dimensions (first 2,500)

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas Stars: Taco Tuesday ($2 tacos)

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. San Antonio Rampage: Blackhawks Night featuring anthem by Jim Cornelison and appearances by Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Antonio Rampage: Sock Monkey Night presented by Midway Village Museum, including a sock monkey bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500)

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters: Collin Delia Bobblehead Night presented by Pepsi (first 2,500)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins: Taco Tuesday ($2 tacos)

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. San Antonio Rampage: $2 Bud Lights presented WXRX

