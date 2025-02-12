Stars Shoot to Victory over Sioux Falls

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (9-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (9-10) (Miami Heat affiliate), 123-104, Wednesday afternoon at the Delta Center in front of 3,000 elementary school students from the Granite School District.

All five starters scored in double figures as the duo of NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas and Utah Jazz two-way player Elijah Harkless led the Stars to victory. Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 36 points (9-of-21 FG), a team-high seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block. Harkless contributed 30 points (10-of-22 FG), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a double-double, recording 12 points (6-of-10 FG) and 13 rebounds, breaking the Stars' single-season record for total rebounds (484, Jerrelle Benimon, 2014) with a new total of 485.

Sioux Falls opened the game shooting 52.4% from the field (11-of-21) over Salt Lake City's 38.5% (10-of-26). Jazz two-way player Micah Potter scored four straight points to close the first frame, helping Salt Lake City cut the Skyforce's six-point advantage and end the quarter down by just two points, 27-25.

The Stars heated up in the second quarter, improving their field-goal and three-point shooting percentages, with the latter jumping nearly 30% from the first quarter (14.3% to 45.5%). A three-pointer from Harkless with six minutes remaining in the half gave the Stars their largest lead of the quarter, 47-38. Salt Lake City held on to its advantage, entering the break with a 56-52 lead.

Salt Lake City and Sioux Falls traded baskets eight times in the third, with no team taking a lead larger than five points. Thomas scored the last eight points of the quarter on back-to-back threes, taking the Stars into the final frame ahead, 87-85.

Back-and-forth scoring continued in the fourth quarter before Salt Lake City exploded for an 18-0 run midway through the frame. A step-back jump shot from Thomas capped the run, giving the Stars their largest lead of the game, 114-94, with 2:49 remaining in regulation. Salt Lake City claimed victory over Sioux Falls in the first game of their back-to-back set, 123-104.

The Skyforce were led by forward Nassir Little, who recorded 19 points (5-of-7 FG), six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block.

The Stars will face the Sioux Falls Skyforce again Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Delta Center. The game will be closed to the public but will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

