Charlotte Hornets Sign Damion Baugh to Two-Way Contract

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard Damion Baugh to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baugh has appeared in 35 games (20 starts) this season with the Westchester Knicks, New York's NBA G League affiliate, recording 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest and winning the 2024 G League Winter Showcase. In 72 outings (30 starts) across two G League seasons with Westchester and the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' affiliate, Baugh has posted 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

A native of Nashville, Tenn., Baugh played two seasons at the University of Memphis before spending his final two years at Texas Christian University, where he finished third in the Big 12 in assists per game (5.8) and earned an All-Big 12 Second Team honor as a senior in 2022-23.

