Jenkins Sets Career High in Motor City's Third Consecutive Win

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise (9-9) hosted their second education day of the season at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.). In front of 2,127 fans, Motor City picked up their third consecutive win with a victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (7-13), 118-109.

Daniss Jenkins set a career high with 30 points scored in the contest. Jenkins shot 12-17 from the floor and nailed a trio of three-point field goals in the win. Tolu Smith secured his 15 th double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Smith has secured three consecutive double-doubles in Motor City's current win-streak. Additionally, Ron Harper Jr. and Lamar Stevens each contributed 22 points for the Cruise offense. Lamar Sevens also secured a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Defensively, he recorded four steals.

David Roddy came down for an assignment from the Philadelphia 76ers. Without any of Delaware's two-way players, Roddy filled the role tremendously by scoring 31 points in the contest. Robby also shot 9-16 from beyond the arc. Defensively, he stole the ball three times and blocked two shots. Thierry Darlan came off the bench and dropped 25 points to contribute to Delaware's offense. Judah Mintz followed with 24 points. As a team, Delaware forced 20 turnovers on Motor City, despite their defeat.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their homestand and take on the Windy City Bulls (6-13) tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on The PREP or ESPN+.

