Hustle Come Back to Defeat Capitanes on Education Day

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (8-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat the Mexico City Capitanes (11-8) 129-112 in the Education Day Game on Wednesday at Landers Center.

Armando Bacot led the Hustle with a career-high 35 points and 14 rebounds. DJ Steward notched his first career triple-double totaling 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. David Johnson scored 20 points off the bench. Nate Hinton registered 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Juan Toscano-Anderson paced Mexico City with 28 points. Greg Brown III tallied 24 points and nine rebounds. David Jones-Garcia scored 17 points off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, Memphis scored 21 unanswered in the third quarter to take a 93-86 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Memphis led by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Hustle outrebounded Mexico City 58-31 and scored 26 second chance points. Memphis scored 72 points in the paint and 20 fast break points. The Hustle dished out 32 assists.

Armando Bacot, Yuki Kawamura, Mãozinha Pereira and DJ Steward will represent the Hustle during the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. CT on Tubi at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Hustle return from the All-Star Break with a matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.