Charge Fall to Raptors in Matinee

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Nae'Qwan Tomlin of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Nae'Qwan Tomlin of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

MISSISSAUGA, ON - The Cleveland Charge (8-11) were defeated on the road by the Raptors 905 (12-6), 102-96, in front of 5,418 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

The Charge's Feron Hunt posted his fourth-straight double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds plus two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin tallied his 10th double-double of the year with a line of 24 points, 11 boards, six assists, three steals and three blocks in 40 minutes. The Charge as a team blocked a season-high 12 shots in the game. Eli Hughes added 13 points and two blocks, while Darius Brown added seven points, 11 assists and three steals.

Cleveland held a 57-48 halftime lead thanks in part to assisting on 15-of-19 made baskets and hitting 50% of their three-pointers (11-of-22). The game's difference came in the third quarter, where the Charge were outscored 32-11 while turning the ball over 10 times and going 0-for-10 from three-point range.

Raptors 905 were led by Jared Rhoden's 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes. A.J. Lawson and Evan Gillyard each scored 15 points for the hosts. Who had six players score in double figures.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Listen to the action live on NEO Sports Radio on the iHeartRadio mobile app!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.