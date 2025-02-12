Skyhawks Drop Second Set to the Indiana Mad Ants 119-113

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (11-7) split the two-game series with the Indiana Mad Ants (12-7), falling just short, 119-113, at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Rookie guard Dwight Murray Jr. posted a career-high 19 points (7-13 FGM, 2-5 3FGM), adding six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes.

Nikola Ðurišić netted his second 20-point game of the season, pouring in 22 points while grabbing a career-high tying eight rebounds and rejecting a career-high three shots in 26 minutes off the bench.

Tony Bradley secured his fourth double-double in a row and the seventh in his last nine games, racking up 21 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Similar to Monday's game against the Mad Ants, the Skyhawks soared off to a nine-point first quarter lead thanks to 7-11 shooting from deep.

Indiana responded in the second quarter, trimming the Skyhawks lead to 65-61 at the half behind 13 points each from Ishmael Lane and Obadiah Noel.

Five Skyhawks were in double figures by the end of the half, marking just the second time between the Showcase Cup and regular season that five-or-more Skyhawks have scored 10+ points in a half.

The Mad Ants opened the third frame with an 11-2 run to take a five-point lead at the 7:42 mark of the quarter, which they would hold to a 91-86 lead by the end of the quarter.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks held a 99-95 advantage with just under seven minutes to play. Indiana then responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead back, 105-99, with five minutes to play, with both teams trading buckets until the final buzzer.

College Park tied the game with 45 seconds left thanks to a driving layup from Ðurišić and free throws from Daeqwon Plowden, which Indiana Pacers two-way guard RayJ Dennis answered with a layup of his own with 23 seconds left in the game.

Bradley would make one free throw to cut the Indiana lead to one, and after two makes at the charity stripe from Dennis on the other end, the Mad Ants got a defensive stop with nine seconds to go, leading to multiple made free throws and a 119-113 final.

Indiana was led by three 20+ point scorers, including a game-high 31 points from Dennis, who dished out 13 assists for his second double-double in a row.

The Skyhawks will finish out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the defending NBA G League champion Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

