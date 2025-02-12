Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Indiana Mad Ants acquired Yor Anei from the available player pool. This move was made official Tuesday night. Anei, 25, most recently played for the Wisconsin Herd earlier this season. This move comes after Jahlil Okafor signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers earlier this week.

Anei played in 16 games for the Herd before being waived on December 28th. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with the Bucks affiliate.

The 25-year-old also appeared in six games for the Herd during the 2023-24 season. That same season, he played in at least one game for the Motor City Cruise, Westchester Knicks and Raptors 905.

Anei was a three-star recruit out of Lee's Summit West High School in Missouri. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State and finished 8th in the NCAA in blocks his freshman year. His 85 blocks tied the school's block record.

After three years at Oklahoma State, Anei transferred to SMU. In his lone season with the Mustangs, he led the American Athletic Association in blocks. He transferred to DePaul and spent his final two years of college with the Blue Demons. In his first year in the Big East, he led the conference with 49 blocks.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.