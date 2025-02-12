Late-Game Heroics Give Squadron Victory over Knicks

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Thirty points from Jalen Crutcher paced the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, as the team bested the visiting Westchester Knicks 126-119 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC Wednesday night.

Birmingham's Up Next Game participant Lester Quinones dropped a season-high seven three pointers en route to a 27-point performance, while two-way star Keion Brooks Jr. scored 28. Both Quinones and Brooks recorded double-doubles with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Donovan Williams' 34 points led the way for the Knicks, while 7'2" center Moses Brown hauled in 11 rebounds to pace the visitors.

Birmingham (5-12) trailed by 23 at 55-32 after the first quarter but outscored the Knicks (12-8) 31-17 in the second before each team tallied 33 in the third. The Squadron outscored Westchester 30-14 in the fourth for the win.

A triple by Keion Brooks Jr. with just under two minutes to play put Birmingham up by three and a bucket by Jalen Crutcher with 1:20 to go gave the Squadron a five-point advantage.

The Squadron and Knicks are set for a rematch in Birmingham on March 9 at 5 p.m.

Birmingham returns to action tomorrow as the team plays host to the Indiana Mad Ants, NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, at Legacy Arena at 7 p.m. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.