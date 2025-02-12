Series Preview: at Salt Lake City Stars

February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 133-127 on 3/10/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: ESPN+

All-Time Record: 13-7

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce wraps up play before all-star break with a two-game back-to-back against the Salt Lake City Stars, which marks the first trip to Utah since defeating them in the 2022-23 NBA G League Playoffs.

The Skyforce made their first trip to Portland to face the Rip City Remix on Monday and were defeated 139-129. The Remix shot 54 percent from deep (27-50 3PA) and scored 44 first quarter points.

Three Sioux Falls players scored 20+ points, as HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led with 24 points on 10-20 FGA and nine rebounds. Nassir Little had 20 points on 7-12 FGA, while Malik Williams added 22 points on 8-15 FGA and nine boards.

HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Bryson Warren commanded the second unit with 14 points and eight dimes.

Salt Lake City plays their first game in a week, as they've dropped their last two games. South Bay defeated the Stars 124-99, as Dearon Seabron had 31 points and eight assists in the loss.

NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas leads the team with 25.2 points per game, while Seabron adds 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Jazz two-way Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points and a league best 18.1 rebounds per game in 11 appearances on transfer. The Stars are 2-4 when he scores 15+ points in a game.

In games when the Stars are held under 118 points, Salt Lake City is 2-8 and 6-1 when scoring over 118 points.

Sioux Falls hosts the Iowa Wolves on Feb. 20 at the Sanford Pentagon to resume play from all-star break. Salt Lake City travels to San Diego on Feb. 21.

SHOWTIME, BABY

- Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson has three double doubles in seven appearances on assignment, all three being 13+ rebounds.

- He has shot over 50 percent in his last six games.

CLUTCH CITY

- Sioux Falls is 6-3 in clutch games in the regular season, which is a tie for fourth in the NBA GL.

- The Force is holding opponents to just 38.3 FG% and 29.4 3P% in clutch minutes in the regular season.

BIG GAME BRYSON

- Bryson Warren is averaging 23.3 points per game on 45.8 FG% (41.3 3P%), 5.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists per game and has a combined +87 +/- as a starter in the regular season.

- Warren is seventh in the NBA GL in assists in the last three games with 8.7.

- Sioux Falls is 4-0 when he scores 20+ points this season and 7-1 with him in the starting five.

WILLIAMS WALL

- Over his last eight games, Williams is averaging 20.9 points on 47.6 percent shooting (46.3 percent from deep), 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He currently has eight double doubles in his last 12 games, as well.

- He tied a career-high of 6 3PM on Monday. His 13-23 3PA (56.5) in the last three games ranks 5th in the NBA GL and 1st for centers.

Sioux Falls is 11-3 this season combined with he shoots 50+ percent from beyond the arc.

