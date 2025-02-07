Stars Overwhelm Lancers

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE- The Lancers opened their home-and-home weekend with the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box Friday Night as they would look for their first win against the Stars this season.

Just less than two minutes into the game, Lincoln forward Bruno Idzan would score to make it 1- 0 Stars. Mid-way through the period, Lincoln would grab another tally with forward Lefty Markonidis to make it 2-0 Lincoln. Late in the first, Lincoln would tack on another for good measure as forward Kade Kohanski would extend the Stars' lead at three going into the middle frame.

The Lancers would be a little more competitive in the second period however, late in the middle frame Lincoln would once again strike. Forward Daniel Shlaine would cash in to make it 4-0 Stars. Just 14 second later, forward Aiden Janz would widen the lead even further for the Stars-making it 5-0. The Lancers would not come out of the period completely empty handed however, as forward Sam Scheetz would wrist one past Lincoln's netminder to cut the deficit back within 4 going into the third and final frame. In the third, things would remain scoreless until there was just 54 second to go in the game and it would be forward Bruno Idzan once more to help give the Stars a commanding 6-1 win.

The Lancers are back in action against the very same Lincoln Stars club tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

