Fourth Line, Idzan Propel Stars in Front of Sellout Crowd

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars improved to 4-0 vs. the Omaha Lancers this season with a 6-1 win on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (29-11-1-0) earned its 10th consecutive victory Friday while handing Omaha (6-28-4-1) its 22nd consecutive loss (0-19-2-1). It is the Stars' first double-digit winning streak since Feb. 23-Mar. 17, 2018. Lincoln also won its eighth consecutive game at home to improve to 15-5 at the Ice Box.

Friday marked the 10th consecutive time during the streak that the Stars scored at least four goals in a game and the fourth time in the last five games scoring at least six times. Lincoln leads the USHL in goals scored and has only allowed 24 goals during this win streak.

All three members of the Stars' fourth line scored, including twice in the first period. Kade Kohanski, Aiden Janz and Lefty Markonidis all finished with a goal and two assists apiece.

Bruno Idzan picked up right where he left off last weekend as the reigning USHL Forward of the Week by tallying twice, including the first goal of the night 1:55 into the game. After an 8 point-effort (3+5) last week in Iowa, he tally on a one-timer all alone in between the circles after a pass from Gio DiGiulian on the far wall to open up the night.

Lincoln's fourth line capitalized on the next two goals to cap a three-goal first period. Janz's one timer in the high slot was denied by Omaha goaltender Daniel Moor but the puck trickled behind him in the crease and was poked in by Markonidis at the 12:05 mark.

Janz again picked up the primary assist when he set up Kohanski with a beautiful pass at the 18:15 mark. Janz carried the puck from the goal line near side all the way up to the blue and tossed it across ice to Kohanski for a one-timer at the base of the left-wing circle.

Daniel Shlaine recorded a point in his USHL-best 12th straight game with a power-play goal at the 16:44 mark. He poked in a rebound at the far side of the net after several whacks at point-blank range from Hunter Anderson. Shlaine has 20 points (7+13) over his last 12 home games since Nov. 27 and has 14 points (4+10) over this winning streak.

After recording two assists earlier in the game, Janz lit the lamp 14 seconds after Shlaine's goal to make it 5-0. His wrist shot just after entering the zone hit off an Omaha defenseman and went in at the 16:58 mark. Janz has scored five of his six goals in the new year over his last 11 games.

Idzan scored his second of the night on a wrister from nearly even with the goal line on the far side at the 19:06 mark. He recorded his 10th goal of the season and third multi-goal game. Idzan has recorded four consecutive multi-point games, has nine multi-point games this season and has at least one point in 11 of his first 15 games with the Stars.

Lincoln continues the home-and-home set tomorrow night when it faces Omaha on the road at 6:05.

