Saints Finish Homestand With Win Over Waterloo

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (29-11-0-1, 59 pts) scored two power-play goals to spur a 3-2 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks (20-11-5-4, 49 pts) on Friday night.

With a power-play goal on the board earlier in the game, the Saints wasted no time on their fourth chance of the night near the halfway point of the third period. Just 15 seconds into a chance, Lucas Van Vliet and Cole Spicer found Gavin Cornforth on the back-post. His first shot toward a wide-open net was stopped by goaltender Kambryn Hendrickson, but Cornforth settled the rebound and tucked in his 15th of the season. The goal put the Saints in front 3-2, a lead they held for the final 10:25.

The Saints opened the scoring early for the second-straight game with Gavin Lock's second of the season at 3:47 of the first. Lock took a feed from the newly acquired James Mackey and fired a shot past Hendrickson from the boards to give Dubuque the lead.

Waterloo answered less than three minutes later with Matthew Lansing's eighth goal. Jan Špunar stopped the other 10 shots he faced in the opening frame on his way to his 18th win of the season. In total, Špunar stopped 28 of 30 shots in a bounce-back effort.

The Saints took the lead back in the second on a power-play goal for Spicer, his third of the season from Van Vliet and Cornforth.

Waterloo tied the game with just 44 seconds left in the third on a breakaway from Kaeden Hawkins and the game went to the final frame even at two.

The Saints improved to 6-0 this season against Waterloo with the victory, improving their home record to 14-6-0-0.

Dubuque hits the road for two games before returning home, starting on Saturday night at Madison.

