Lancer Leader Joins Hawks

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Hunter Ramos is the newest Waterloo Black Hawk forward as the result of a trade with the Omaha Lancers announced by the teams on Friday.

At the time of the deal, Ramos was the Lancers' points leader (24) and top goal-scorer (13). The 19-year-old from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has played in all but one Omaha game this season. He also paced the Lancers in shots on goal (112) and was tied for the team lead with five power play points.

On January 18th, Ramos had one of his finest performances of the season against the Black Hawks. Almost singlehandedly he put Omaha in contention, assisting on the opening goal of the night, then scoring twice in the second period. The two Ramos goals were separated by less than five minutes and swung the Lancers from a deficit to a brief lead. Waterloo tied the game before intermission and went on to a 5-3 win.

This is Ramos' third season of junior hockey. In 2023/24, he was a member of the Youngstown Phantoms. He played in 47 regular season games, notching 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). That included the only shorthanded goal of his USHL career, scored on February 29th against the Hawks.

Ramos played in the North American Hockey League as a 17-year-old in 2022/23. He was the eighth-leading scorer for the Maryland Black Bears, generating 21 goals and 15 assists in 55 contests. Ramos was +20. In the 2023 postseason, the Black Bears reached the Robertson Cup semifinals. Ramos helped Maryland win two postseason series, producing six points (three goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games.

Ramos is committed to Lake Superior State University.

Friday's move is the latest roster addition during an active period since Christmas. In that time, the Hawks have also traded for Ramos' former Omaha teammate Kam Hendrickson, celebrated the arrival of Slovakian forward Alex Misiak, and dealt for defensemen Easton Hewson (Sioux City) and Ryan Whiterabbit (Watertown, NAHL).

Omaha received a 2025 Phase II fifth round USHL Draft pick, plus a pair of 2026 selections (Phase I, fourth round; Phase II, sixth round) in Friday's trade.

The Black Hawks visit the Dubuque Fighting Saints tonight at 7:05 p.m., then return to Young Arena Saturday against the Youngstown Phantoms for "A Night with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere." Waterloo's John Deere-themed jerseys will be auctioned after the game to benefit Leader Valley. Tickets for Saturday's game are available by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.