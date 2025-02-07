Fighting Five: Saints Host Waterloo to Finish Homestand

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (28-11-0-1, 57 pts) host the Waterloo Black Hawks (20-10-5-4, 49 pts) on Friday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bounce Back

The Fighting Saints responded on a team and individual level in Wednesday's win over the RoughRiders. The Saints followed a 6-1 loss on Saturday with a 3-1 win on Friday that included points by a couple players in a cold-spell.

Lucas Van Vliet opened the scoring 1:39 in to end a three-game point drought, before adding a second goal in the empty-net to seal the win. Van Vliet is tied for third on the team with 14 goals. Heikki Ruohonen ended a four-game point drought with an assist on Josh Giuliani's game-winner in the second period of the win.

2. Happy Home

The Saints wrap up a season-long five-game homestand on Friday against the Black Hawks. The Saints have won three of the first four games of the stretch entering the final matchup.

Dubuque has a 13-6-0-0 record at ImOn Arena this season and has been dominant of late. The Saints have won six of their last seven home games and did not lose any of their five January home games.

3. Cowbell Cup

Dubuque enters the weekend at the top of the Cowbell Cup standings with an eight-point margin over the Black Hawks. The Saints have 26 points and have seven games remaining in the competition after Friday.

This season, Dubuque has won all five previous meetings with the Black Hawks. The two teams have each played 16 games in Cowbell Cup play so far.

4. After 40

With Wednesday's win over Cedar Rapids, the Saints notched their 28th win of the season as they reached the 40-game mark. Dubuque's 57 points lead the Eastern Conference with 22 games remaining.

The Saints are tied with the Lincoln Stars for the most points in the USHL so far this season with each team having played 40 games.

5. Waterloo Whereabouts

The Black Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the USHL with eight wins in their last 10 games and Waterloo has done most of its damage on the road. Friday's game wraps up a stretch where the Hawks played eight of 10 games on the road.

Waterloo enters with a four-game win streak and two hot goaltenders. Kam Hendrickson is 5-0 since joining the Hawks in late December, while Calvin Vachon has a .908 save percentage in his last five appearances.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

