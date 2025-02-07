Steel Capture Third Straight with 4-3 Overtime Win

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - After surrendering a three-goal first period lead, Ashton Schultz registered the first and only shot of overtime 19 seconds into the extra frame, scoring the game-winning goal as the Chicago Steel (13-24-3-0, 29 pts.) topped the Madison Capitols (22-11-3-1, 48 pts.) 4-3 Friday night at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena.

It was Schultz's 11th goal of the season and his first career game-winning goal. Adam Valentini also picked up his 11th score of the season, while Ben Yurchuk scored his ninth while appearing in his 100th USHL game. Henry Major tallied his second goal of the season to cap off a three-goal first period for the Steel.

The win was Chicago's third straight and extended the team's point streak to four games. It marked the first time the Steel defeated the Capitols on the road this season.

Goaltender Jack Parsons kept the Steel in the game with a plentiful number of clutch saves, stopping 25 of 28 shots to post his third consecutive win.

Chicago got a near-perfect start, opening Friday's battle with three goals in the game's first 20 minutes.

The scoring started after the Steel bombarded Capitols netminder Ajay White with shots before Jackson Crowder released a one timer from just inside the blue line that was deflected home by Valentini to put the Steel ahead.

Exactly four minutes later, slick passing in the attacking zone allowed Yurchuk to blast a shot past White off a feed from Kolin Sisson to make it a 2-0 Steel lead.

The Steel added their third goal late in the frame following a clutch zone keep by Hudson Gorski and a timely Capitols turnover in the slot. With the puck available between the circles, Major collected and ripped a shot glove side on White.

Madison kept Parsons on his toes as he was tasked with stopping several strong chances from Capitols leading scorer Ryker Lee and others. Parsons stopped all nine Capitols shots in the opening period.

Caleb Heil entered the game to start the second period in relief of White, who stopped ten of 13 shots.

With the Steel in control, second period penalties gave Madison life.

While on their first power play early in the period, Mason Moe fired a short-side shot off a rebound that snuck past Parsons to get the Capitols on the board.

At the back end of the play, the officials issued a major penalty against the Steel, allowing the Capitols the opportunity to build on their momentum. Chicago put forth an exceptionally strong kill to stave off the Capitols' third-ranked power play unit and maintain a 3-1 lead.

Soon after, the Capitols received a friendly home-ice bounce after a Landon MacDonald chance was mostly stopped by Parsons but laid across the goal line. Chicago cleared the puck out of the paint, but Moe managed to tackle the clearing attempt to make it a 3-2 game.

Madison tested the Steel defense early in the third as Bobby Cowan got loose early and skated down the runway and sent a quick shot on goal, but Parsons made a great glove save.

The Steel were inches away from getting some breathing room after a misplay by Heil created a chance in the slot for Aidan Dyer, but he couldn't convert on the opportunity.

Shortly after Chicago's chance, Austin Moline got a breakaway look and Parsons again came up with a timely save.

The Chicago goaltender made his best save of the night and potentially the season with six minutes left when Gavin Uhlenkamp received a backdoor pass and had most of the net open, but Parsons made a sensational sprawling save with the glove.

The game-saving stop was short-lived, as the Capitols tied the game seconds later when Brendan Tighe pounced on a rebound to tie the game at three with just over four minutes remaining.

For the second consecutive head-to-head matchup between the two, the game went to overtime.

Chicago won the draw to start the extra frame, and Schultz put on the jets to drive down the right side, getting behind Madison's defense before firing a shot from the right wing that beat Heil far side to give Chicago the win.

Chicago will end the weekend in Green Bay and take on the Gamblers on Saturday, February 8 at 6:05 pm CT.

Next weekend, the Steel will host The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA on Saturday, February 15 at 7:05 p.m. when the Steel host Youngstown. The Steel will wear special Taylor Swift-inspired Red Era jerseys, and fans can expect a surprise during the third period.

For a limited time, Steel fans and Swifties can purchase the Red Era Bundle which includes two tickets to the game plus two Red Era t-shirts and two Chicago Steel friendship bracelets for just $70.

On Sunday, February 16, the Steel will celebrate mascot Rusty's birthday with appearances from area mascots and a mascot hockey game during intermission. It's a Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game. Fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, soda/waters and chuck-a-pucks plus two Lou Malnati's Personal Pizza Coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, February 8 at Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) Saturday, February 15 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation Sunday, February 16 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Rusty's Birthday | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

