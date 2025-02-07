Gamblers Fall to CR in a Shootout

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Gamblers led with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, but Cedar Rapids rallied to force overtime and the RoughRiders' Amine Hajibi scored the game-winning shootout goal to give the visitors a 4-3 win at the Resch Center for Trading Card Night, Flannel Check and Bud Night.

The Gamblers opened the scoring with a goal 1:02 into the game when Zach Wooten buried the puck into the back of the net off assists from Niles Benson and Elliot Gulley. The RoughRiders responded with a goal midway through the second period from Daniel Astapovich, but Green Bay retook the lead with under four minutes to go in the period after a goal from William Samuelsson.

Cedar Rapids tied the game at 2-2 when Jason Musa snuck a shot past Green Bay's Leo Henriquez, but Geno Carone gave the Gamblers the lead with five minutes remaining in the third period after a lengthy review from the officials. The RoughRiders sent their goaltender to the bench with 90 seconds to go, and Robert Chlan found the back of the net with 29 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The two teams went scoreless in overtime, but Cedar Rapids won the game in the sixth round of the shootout after Hajibi forced the puck under the left pad of Henriquez.

Green Bay's record now stands at 22-18-1-1, but the Gamblers come away with a point in the shootout loss. Both teams finished with 35 saves, and Henriquez collected 32 saves.

The Gamblers will return to action Saturday night when Green Bay takes on the Chicago Steel at 6:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Teddy Bear Toss Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

