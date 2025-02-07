Saints Score in Each Period

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Dubuque Fighting Saints took three one-goal leads Friday, and the third one was decisive for a 3-2 result against the Waterloo Black Hawks at ImOn Arena.

Waterloo's four-game winning streak was halted by the loss. The Hawks are now 0-2-4 this season against Dubuque, with each of the six meetings settled by a one-goal margin.

The Fighting Saints scored first and led for three minutes early. Gavin Lock escaped from his defensive zone and made his way to Hawks territory to score from a sharp angle. He hit the opposite top corner from the left circle at 3:47.

Matthew Lansing answered at 6:46. Sam Huck created an initial opportunity for Ty Mason, with Lansing arriving at the side of the net to bang in the rebound.

Dubuque went ahead again at 12:14 of the second period. During a power play, Cole Spicer was waiting on the back post to knock a cross-ice pass into the net from close range.

A fruitless five-on-three Waterloo advantage did not cost the Hawks a chance to tie the game before intermission. Long after the teams were back at full strength, Kaeden Hawkins did record the equalizer with 43.5 seconds left in the period. Dylan Compton sprang Hawkins on a breakaway, and Waterloo's leading goal scorer snapped in a wrister from between the hashmarks.

Dubuque's second power play goal proved to be the winner. In that sequence at 9:35 of the third, the Black Hawks blocked a pass at the edge of the crease and then Kam Hendrickson made a lunging save after the puck still found Gavin Cornforth. However, Cornforth got his own rebound and pushed in the second chance.

Hendrickson made 22 saves in his first Black Hawks loss. Dubuque's Jan Spunar stopped 28 Waterloo shots.

Saturday, the Black Hawks will return home for one of the most anticipated games on the annual schedule. A Night with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere will feature Waterloo's 2025 John Deere jerseys. They will be auctioned after the game to benefit Leader Valley. Tickets are discounted for John Deere employees and their families. To order seats, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 1 1 0 - 2

Dubuque 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Lock 2 (Mackey), 3:47. 2, Waterloo, Lansing 8 (Mason, Huck), 6:46. Penalties-Lansing Wat (hooking), 10:22.

2nd Period-3, Dubuque, Spicer 3 (Van Vliet, Cornforth), 12:14 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Hawkins 16 (Compton), 19:16. Penalties-Hewson Wat (interference), 11:09; Van Vliet Dbq (roughing), 12:14; Kostadinski Dbq (holding), 13:33.

3rd Period-5, Dubuque, Cornforth 15 (Van Vliet, Spicer), 9:35 (PP). Penalties-Bogas Wat (tripping), 4:33; Walker Wat (roughing), 9:20; Peddle Wat (head contact), 11:56; Ekman Dbq (slashing), 14:21.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-11-8-30. Dubuque 12-6-7-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Dubuque 2 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 8-7-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Dubuque, Spunar 18-9-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-2,866

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.