Lancers Trade Ramos to Waterloo
February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Hunter Ramos to the Waterloo Black Hawks for a 2025 Phase II 5th Round Pick, a 2026 Phase I 4th Round Pick and a 2026 Phase 2 6th Round Pick. We wish Hunter the best in Waterloo.
