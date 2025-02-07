Lancers Trade Ramos to Waterloo

United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Hunter Ramos to the Waterloo Black Hawks for a 2025 Phase II 5th Round Pick, a 2026 Phase I 4th Round Pick and a 2026 Phase 2 6th Round Pick. We wish Hunter the best in Waterloo.

