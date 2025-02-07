Gameday Preview

February 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. LANCERS

When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Put On A Show

- With over 4,000 tickets already sold tonight the Stars are hoping to entertain what will be their largest crowd at a game this season. Lincoln drew 3,856 fans to the Ice Box two weeks ago for its largest crowd since Nov. 9, 2019 when 4,007 fans saw a 3-2 overtime win over Sioux Falls. Should the Stars sell out tonight's game, it will mark their first since 4,350 fans came Mar. 2, 2019.

Key 2: Pucks On Net

- Lincoln has recorded shots at will in its last two games combined against Omaha. The Stars set a season high with 70 shots Dec. 31 and followed it up with 67 shots in their next game vs. Omaha Jan. 25. Lincoln is 22-5-1 when outshooting opponents.

Key 3: Get To Double Digits

- The Stars are in the midst of a season-best nine-game winning streak and have not lost since Jan. 4. A win tonight would be their first time earning 10 straight victories since Feb. 23 - Mar. 17, 2018. Omaha is looking to avoid its losing streak stretching to 22 games.

