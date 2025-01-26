Stars Lose Battle to Warriors

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







Santa Cruz, Calif. - The Salt Lake City Stars (6-6), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors (8-4) (Golden State Warriors affiliate), 128-118, Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

For the second consecutive game, the Stars were led by guard Dereon Seabron who recorded a team-high 30 points (12-of-17 FG) and six assists. Seabron also gathered five boards and three steals. Forward Taevion Kinsey neared 30-point territory, finishing with 26 points on an efficient 11-of-13 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, both Utah Jazz two-way players finished the night with double-doubles, as Oscar Tshiebwe netted 17 points (5-of-10 FG) and 18 rebounds, and Micah Potter recorded 18 points (5-of-14 FG) and 12 rebounds.

In the first quarter, Kinsey went on a scoring tear for Salt Lake City, netting a team-high 11 points on a near-perfect 4-of-5 shooting from the field. However, the Warriors outshot their opponent, ending the frame with a shooting percentage of nearly 70% from the field (69.6%). Santa Cruz would enter the second ahead by seven, 36-29.

The Stars' offense improved in the second, outscoring their opponent 34-24 in the quarter. Stars guard Max Abmas led the team offensively, netting a team-high nine points in the frame on a perfect two-of-two from beyond the arc. Salt Lake City would enter the halftime break ahead by three, 63-60.

The Santa Cruz offense regained a step coming out of the break, overtaking Salt Lake City on back-to-back threes early in the third. From there, the Stars were unable to retake the lead, as their deficit climbed to as many as 11 points before making a late push to enter the fourth down eight, 94-86.

The Warriors' sharp shooting prevailed in the final quarter of regulation, as the team claimed their first home victory since November 30, 128-118.

The Warriors were led by Golden State two-way guard Pat Spencer, who finished with a season-high 34 points (13-of-22 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, and a game-high four steals.

The Stars return home to take on the Valley Suns on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Maverik Center. The game marks AAPI Heritage Night, where fans are encouraged to come celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Maverik Center. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.